UAE ambassador £3m blackmail plot charges dropped
- Published
Two men accused of a £3m blackmail plot against an ambassador will not face a trial after prosecutors decided not to pursue the allegation.
Lee Hurford, 49, and Dean Manister, 51, had been charged following thefts from the United Arab Emirates' London embassy in 2018.
Both men admitted other offences relating to thefts from the embassy and will be sentenced in June.
The charge of blackmail will remain on file, Southwark Crown Court heard.
On what should have been the first day of their trial, prosecutors also brought no evidence for a charge of burglary against Hurford and charges of handling stolen goods and aiding and abetting burglary faced by Manister, for which not guilty pleas were recorded.
Hurford, from Leeds, admitted stealing money in various currencies as well as confidential documents, an identity card, paperwork and receipts on 14 and 15 September 2018.
He also pleaded guilty to one count of attempted theft.
Manister, of Colchester, Essex, admitted two counts of aiding and abetting theft and one count of aiding and abetting attempted theft.