West Mercia Police officers charged over racist images
- Published
Two West Mercia Police officers have been charged with sending grossly offensive messages.
The Independent Office for Police Conduct (IOPC) said the alleged offences involve racially discriminatory material being shared on WhatsApp.
It said that at the time James Watts, 31, and Joann Jinks, 40 were both serving police constables.
The IOPC said Mr Watts has since left the force.
It also said its investigation began in June 2020 following a referral from West Mercia Police after intelligence was received by the force, which covers the Shropshire, Herefordshire and Worcestershire area.
It sent its report to the Crown Prosecution Service (CPS) in April 2021 and the CPS has now authorised the charges.
Mr Watts is charged with 10 counts of sending grossly offensive messages and Joann Jinks with three sending grossly offensive messages, contrary to the Communications Act 2003.
The CPS said the charges relate to the sharing of racist images in May and June 2020.
The pair are due to appear at Birmingham Magistrates' Court on 13 May.
