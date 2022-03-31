In pictures: Spring snow falls across the West Midlands

This was the view in Leek, Staffordshire earlier

A scattering of snow has fallen in parts of the West Midlands as temperatures dropped below freezing.

The wintery conditions are set to continue into the weekend, in contrast to the weather last week which saw highs of 18C (64F).

An area of high pressure has been pushed out of the way by low pressure, drawing in colder air from the Arctic, said the Met Office.

BBC Weather Watchers have been sending in their pictures of snowy landscapes.

The village of Stiperstones, in Shropshire, witnessed a dusting of the white stuff
Church Stretton, in Shropshire, also saw snow
This dog was out enjoying the snow in Southam, Warwickshire
Snow also fell in Walsall
Clee Hill, one of the highest points in Shropshire, turned white on Thursday morning
A smattering of snow could also be seen in Halesowen

