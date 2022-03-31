In pictures: Spring snow falls across the West Midlands
- Published
A scattering of snow has fallen in parts of the West Midlands as temperatures dropped below freezing.
The wintery conditions are set to continue into the weekend, in contrast to the weather last week which saw highs of 18C (64F).
An area of high pressure has been pushed out of the way by low pressure, drawing in colder air from the Arctic, said the Met Office.
BBC Weather Watchers have been sending in their pictures of snowy landscapes.
