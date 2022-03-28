Olympic Park: Pregnant woman to sue after Aquatics Centre gas leak
By Aurelia Foster
BBC News
- Published
A pregnant woman who fell ill after a gas leak at the London Aquatics Centre is to sue.
Tess Riley was inside the building when a "high quantity" of chlorine was released into the air on 23 March.
She described "apocalyptic" and "horrifying" scenes as people ran to safety and was now worried her unborn baby had been exposed to the gas.
The leak is believed to have been caused by a chemical reaction and detailed investigations are ongoing.
Around 200 people were evacuated from the centre at the Queen Elizabeth Olympic Park when the leak began.
A large cordon was installed and high-powered fans used to disperse the gas into the atmosphere.
'Everybody was just running'
Ms Riley and her husband had taken their two-year-old daughter Ruby for a swimming lesson when they began to experience a "very, very strong taste of bleach".
"It felt like someone had poured bleach into my mouth," she said. "Within seconds it went from that to not being able to breathe. It was then we realised we had to get out."
She said "everybody was just running" and described the situation as feeling "apocalyptic".
She, her husband Thom, and their daughter were among 29 people taken to hospital, most of them suffering with breathing difficulties. Paramedics treated a further 48 people at the scene.
"For the first few hours, we were constantly coughing, retching and being sick", she said.
Having explained her pregnancy fears, Ms Riley was seen by an obstetrician while being treated at The Royal London Hospital.
"She gave me a scan, she said 'things look OK', the baby was moving.
"But this is not a common thing, a known thing - there's no study about the effects of chlorine gas on unborn babies."
Ms Riley said she wanted more information about what she inhaled, so that she could inform her maternity team in case any further medical intervention was needed.
"It tasted like bleach, it was chlorine, but was it anything else as well? I would like to see something in writing that tells me exactly what it was and the volumes that were coming out," she said.
London Fire Brigade (LFB) has said the substance released was "a large quantity" of chlorine.
Ms Riley said GLL, the company which operates the London Aquatics Centre, had not been able to give her further detail.
"I feel very much in the dark, we've had one phone call and we'd like a lot more information" she added.
GLL, also known as Better, said it had been speaking to and helping customers who were at the site during the incident.
A spokesperson said: "We are awaiting an incident report from the facility management company Equans, who control the London Aquatics Centre plant room and manage and oversee the pump over delivery of chemicals."
Ms Riley said she is now planning to take to take legal action against GLL.
"My ultimate hope is that this does not happen again, to anybody."
"It was too quick to take stock of how horrifying it really was. You take for granted that you can breathe. You take for granted that you're ok, and that feeling was taken away form us."
GLL said is was making preparations to reopen The London Aquatics Centre "in the coming days".
Newham Council said its environmental health officers were investigating the leak.
