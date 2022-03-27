TransPennine rail conductors strike again in pay row
Rail commuters face further disruption in services as conductors stage another strike in a pay dispute.
RMT union members on the TransPennine Express (TPE) have walked out for 24 hours on Sunday.
The union said it was "the last course of action but the company has left us with no option".
TPE, which runs a number of services in northern England and Scotland, said it was "really disappointed" and urged people to "avoid travel" on its routes.
The dispute affects up to 270 conductors, the union said.
Gaz Jackson, RMT's regional organiser for Yorkshire and Lincolnshire, said they "just want a fair deal from the company" and an "enhancement of their overtime rates".
"What they're asking for is a 2p payment for scanning tickets, which isn't a massive thing to ask."
The union's general secretary Mick Lynch previously said conductors had been "given a flat no" to their request to close the pay gap with other workers for the firm, which had agreed on a small payment of 2p for a new method of checking tickets.
Mr Jackson said he was sympathetic to rail users but "ultimately the blame lies with the company not engaging with the union".
Members had walked out before in February and earlier this month.
Kathryn O'Brien, TPE's customer experience director, said: "Continued strike action by RMT means we will only be able to operate a very limited service for customers this Sunday and as such, we are recommending people do not travel.
"This will be the seventh strike day of strike action by the rail union, and we are really disappointed that we won't be able to run a full service for our customers."
The operator said TPE tickets would be accepted on other services by:
- Northern
- Avanti West Coast
- East Midlands Railway
- CrossCountry
- Lumo
- LNER (between York and Edinburgh)
- ScotRail
- Hull Trains (between Hull, Brough and Doncaster only)
- Transport for Wales services
- FirstBus services in West Yorkshire for customers who may need to use a bus service to complete a rail journey
