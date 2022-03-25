Man pleads guilty over fatal Nantwich three-car crash
A man has admitted charges over a three-car crash which left one man dead and a woman seriously injured.
Police said it happened on Haymoor Green Road in Blakelow, near Nantwich, Cheshire, on 24 February.
Mark Taylor, 39, of Railway Street, Crewe, pleaded guilty to causing death by dangerous driving and causing serious injury by dangerous driving.
He also admitted causing death while driving without a licence or insurance, and assault.
He is set to be sentenced at Chester Crown Court at a later date.
The man who died was a 59-year-old from Oakmere in Cheshire whose female passenger was left in a serious condition.
Another man also needed hospital treatment, while a man and a woman received minor injuries, Cheshire Constabulary said.
