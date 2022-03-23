Olympic Park: Major gas leak incident at London Aquatics Centre
- Published
A major incident has been declared and a number of people are suffering breathing difficulties following a gas leak at the London Aquatics Centre.
The Queen Elizabeth Olympic Park said it involved "the release of a gas", causing the area to be evacuated.
It said paramedics were treating "a number of casualties with breathing difficulties".
Mayor of London Sadiq Khan said: "Please avoid the area which has been cordoned off and evacuated."
He added: "I remain in close contact with our emergency services who are dealing with a gas-related incident at the London Aquatics Centre this morning."
The centre was one of the main venues for the London Olympic Games in 2012, and was used for swimming, diving and synchronised swimming.
Since the Games, the venue was modified and opened to the public in 2014.