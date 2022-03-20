Severn Valley Railway service changes to save coal amid conflict

Getty Images
The Severn Valley Railway said it needs to conserve coal supplies

A heritage railway said it is changing some of its operations in a bid to conserve coal amid the ongoing conflict in Ukraine.

The Severn Valley Railway said, like others across the country, it was struggling to source new coal supplies

It said these difficulties were being "compounded" because of the conflict.

The railway said all footplate experiences booked until the end of May will be postponed and all affected passengers have been informed.

All other events - on the line that runs it runs between Kidderminster in Worcestershire and Bridgnorth in Shropshire - are currently expected to proceed as planned.

Managing director Helen Smith said the railway needed "to do all we can to make our existing supply last longer".

Getty Images
Managing director Helen Smith said the shortage has come at a "difficult time" for the industry as it attempts to recover from the pandemic

She said: "The Severn Valley Railway is looking at further measures to conserve and prolong our existing coal supplies which include using a mixture of coal and other materials, including e-coal and Ovoid.

"This issue has come at a very difficult time for everyone in the heritage railway industry as we are all recovering from the financial challenges brought on by the pandemic.

"Keeping the SVR running public services is our top priority, and the measures we're now introducing will help secure heritage rail travel in the coming months for our passengers."

Follow BBC West Midlands on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram. Send your story ideas to: newsonline.westmidlands@bbc.co.uk

More on this story

Related Internet Links

The BBC is not responsible for the content of external sites.

Related Topics