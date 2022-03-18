Sarah Everard: Killer Wayne Couzens charged with four counts of indecent exposure
Sarah Everard's killer Wayne Couzens has been charged with four counts of indecent exposure.
The alleged offences are said to have taken place between January and February 2021, when Couzens was a serving Metropolitan Police officer.
The alleged offences predate the murder of Ms Everard, who was killed in March 2021, the Crown Prosecution Service (CPS) said.
He will appear at Westminster Magistrates' Court on 13 April.
Couzens, 49, is serving a whole-life tariff for the abduction, rape and murder of Ms Everard.
Met detectives said the charges relate to a series of alleged sexual offences in Swanley, Kent, including on Valentine's Day last year.
Other dates of alleged indecent exposure include between 22 January and 1 February; between 30 January and 6 February and on 27 February.
Rosemary Ainslie, head of the CPS special crime division, said: "Following a referral of evidence by the Metropolitan Police, the CPS has authorised four charges of indecent exposure against Wayne Couzens."
