Teen admits racially abusing footballer Marcus Rashford
A teenager has admitted racially abusing footballer Marcus Rashford on social media after England's Euro 2020 final defeat.
Justin Price, 19, from Worcester, used Twitter to comment on the England striker after the penalty shoot-out against Italy in July.
The Crown Prosecution Service (CPS) said he targeted the player "based on the colour of his skin".
Price is due to be sentenced on 30 March.
He tried avoiding detection by changing his username after the offensive message was reported, the CPS said.
Price, of Grandison Gardens, also denied the offence against the Manchester United player in his first police interview, but later admitted it when questioned a second time.
"Hate crime"
He pleaded guilty to one count of sending a grossly offensive message by a public communication network at Worcester Magistrates' Court on Thursday.
"Price targeted a footballer based on the colour of his skin and his action was clearly racist and a hate crime," Mark Johnson, from the CPS, said.
"Those who racially abuse footballers ruin the game for all. I hope this case sends out the message that we will not tolerate racism, and offenders will be prosecuted to the full extent of the law."
Douglas Mackay, the CPS' sports lead prosecutor, said hate crimes relating to football had risen significantly over recent years.
"The UK Football Policing Unit's internal mid-season report has shown a significant rise in football-related criminality compared to pre-pandemic levels," he said.
"At the CPS, we play a crucial role in tackling these crimes and making our national sport inclusive and safe to watch.
"There is no place for hate in football, and hate crime such as this has significant impact on victims."