Eton sets sights on Dudley, Middlesbrough and Oldham for free colleges
- Published
Eton College is set to open selective sixth form centres in three towns in England which will not charge fees.
Dudley, Middlesbrough and Oldham have been picked by the public school which is working on the scheme with Star Academies.
The partners said they will bid in the forthcoming round of the government's free school programme in the next few months.
The colleges would admit 240 students annually and could open by 2025.
The focus will be to admit large numbers of students on free school meals, from disadvantaged postcodes or who would be the first in their families to go to university, the partners said.
Eton said it would also help pupils with the university application process as well as interview preparation and they will be invited to summer residential programmes at Eton.
The three towns have been picked as areas with the most need for a college to "stretch high-achieving young people", the partnership said.
They added the colleges' small size would target "a very special academic education" and claimed they would not disrupt existing local post-16 education.
Final decisions on sites have yet to be made but Eton College and Star Academies said they were in talks with local authorities.
The boys' public school near Windsor, Berkshire, charges fees of more than £44,000 a year and said it would make an ongoing funding commitment to the colleges "in perpetuity".
Star Academies is a not-for-profit academy trust with dozens of primary and secondary schools across England.
'Phenomenal result'
Politicians in all three towns welcomed the announcement including Patrick Harley, leader of Dudley Council, who said it would give students "an accelerator to the top universities".
Middlesbrough mayor Andy Preston said: "Eton College in Middlesbrough. It's incredible to win the support and backing of the world's most famous school - a phenomenal result."
Councillor Arooj Shah, Leader of Oldham Council, added: "My first and foremost responsibility is to fight for Oldham and draw in support and investment from every corner. I'll work across political and ideological divides to make that happen."