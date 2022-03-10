£1.5m appeal launched to protect water park
- Published
A £1.5m appeal has been launched to help protect a unique wetland area.
The Cotswold Water park, a network of 180 lakes stretching across 42 square miles, sits on the Wiltshire and Gloucestershire border.
Home to tens of thousands of water birds, the area welcomes 1m visitors annually.
The Cotswold Lakes Trust, which helps look after environmental welfare of the park, said the money will help fund a number 'vital' projects.
The site which straddles South Cerney in the north, Somerford Keynes in the west, Cricklade in the south and Lechlade in the east, acts as a carbon sink, with its reedbeds and wetlands absorbing and storing carbon from human activity.
The park was given Site of Special Scientific Interest (SSSI) in 2021, after being recognised for its biodiversity and its importance to breeding and wintering birds.
The Cotswold Lakes Trust Executive Chairman, Paul Hazel, says that the success of the Challenge Fund Appeal is essential if the Trust is to continue its vital work in conservation, recreation and education.
"We want to ensure that the Cotswold Water Park and its unique wetland landscape will remain a leading and sustainable example of how people and wildlife can successfully co-exist," he said.
The charity which is run by seven staff and is assisted by volunteers who help with tasks from tree planting to managing wildlife habitats, receive no core funding from central or local government, relying heavily on donations.
Mr Hazel said the appeal is "essential" and would help the trust to deliver four major projects "vital to the viability of the Cotswold Water Park for generations to come" such as:
- Transforming a disused section of the old railway line at South Cerney which forms a vital wildlife habitat and a key route for walkers and cyclists
- Developing a new 15km off-road cycle route in the Cotswold Water Park and new on-road cycle routes
- Creating a major regional training and competition venue for rowing and non-motorised water sports at Cleveland Lakes near Cricklade, Wiltshire, including facilities for schools and for people who are disadvantaged or disabled
- Delivering educational programmes with the help of a new 'Beaver Bus' mobile roadshow
The money raised will also fund three new members of staff - an education ranger, biodiversity officer and a recreation officer.
Trustees hope to hit their £1.5m target over five years.
Follow BBC West on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram. Send your story ideas to: bristol@bbc.co.uk