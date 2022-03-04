Flood alerts as rivers to remain high into weekend
- Published
Flood alerts are expected to remain in place until the weekend.
The alerts, which mean flooding is possible, are in place for Herefordshire and Shropshire following heavy rainfall.
River levels are expected to remain high until Saturday, the Environment Agency (EA) said, but no significant rain is expected before the weekend.
The agency is closely monitoring the situation, with flooding expected to affect low lying land and roads.
In Herefordshire, the alert is in place for the River Lugg, with flooding expected to affect areas south of Leominster from Stoke Prior to Mordiford, it added.
In Shropshire, four alerts are currently in place.
At the Severn Vyrnwy confluence close to its border with Wales, the EA said, flooding could affect land and roads adjacent to the river from Llawnt to Shrawardine near Shrewsbury.
In south Shropshire, an alert for the Upper Teme, means rising water could affect areas near Bishops Castle, Church Stretton, Knighton and Ludlow.
A further alert for the Tern and Perry catchments warns of flooding between from Wolverley to Newport.
At the Rea Brook and Cound Brook, it said, the flood plain has begun to fill on the left bank next to the Hookagate river gauge, with levels expected to remain high on Friday.
Last week the agency issued the two severe warnings (threat to life) for the River Severn in Shropshire and Worcestershire.
Follow BBC West Midlands on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram. Send your story ideas to: newsonline.westmidlands@bbc.co.uk