Flood alerts remain in Shropshire and Herefordshire after heavy rain
- Published
Three flood alerts remain in place in Shropshire and Herefordshire following heavy rainfall.
Flooding may affect low-lying land near the River Lugg, south of Leominster, the Environment Agency said.
River levels were expected to remain high and further rainfall is forecast over the next few days, it added.
In Shropshire, an alert is in place for the Severn-Vyrnwy confluence, near the Welsh border, and for the catchment areas of the rivers Tern and Perry.
Flooding could affect low-lying areas from Llawnt to Shrawardine, near Shrewsbury,
The alert for land by the Tern and Perry rivers is as a result of heavy rainfall. Low-lying land and roads in Market Drayton, Wem and Rodington could see flooding.
The agency said it was monitoring the situation with river levels set to remain high until Thursday.
However, 15 flood warnings in England have been removed, including for Kempsey village and the River Avon in Worcestershire.
And last week, severe flood warnings were lifted for Ironbridge, in Shropshire, and Bewdley, in Worcestershire, in the wake of storms Dudley, Eunice and Franklin.
Follow BBC West Midlands on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram. Send your story ideas to: newsonline.westmidlands@bbc.co.uk