Fresh flood alerts for West Midlands following heavy rain
- Published
More flood alerts have been issued in the West Midlands following heavy rainfall.
Seven alerts, which means flooding is possible, are in place in Shropshire, Herefordshire and Worcestershire.
It comes just days after severe weather warnings were lifted for Ironbridge in Shropshire and Bewdley in Worcestershire, in the wake of storms Dudley, Eunice and Franklin.
The Environment Agency has said flooding could affect low-lying land.
In Shropshire, the alerts are in place for the Severn-Vyrnwy confluence, near the border with Wales, covering Shrawardine, Maesbrook and Melverley.
There is also an alert for the Tern and Perry catchments, where flooding is expected to affect land and roads adjacent to the rivers from Wolverley to Newport, and in Market Drayton, Wem and Rodington.
Levels there are expected to remain high until Thursday, the Environment Agency said.
In Worcestershire, it said, levels remain high at Kempsey, where the flood alleviation scheme is operational.
An alert also remains in place for the Severn throughout the county, where recent high water levels are falling slowly due to the rainfall.
The River Avon in Worcestershire also remains high, the Environment Agency said.
In Herefordshire, the alerts cover the River Lugg south of Leominster, where it said levels were expected to remain high over the coming days.
The River Frome is also subject to an alert, with flooding potentially affecting land from Bromyard to Hereford.
