In Pictures: Flooding caused by the River Severn
- Published
Photographs show the extent of flooding to towns in Shropshire and Worcestershire.
Dozens of properties near the River Severn in Ironbridge and Bewdley have been evacuated.
The Environment Agency (EA) has issued severe flood warnings, meaning a "danger to life" as the temporary flood defences in both towns face being overtopped.
Major incidents have also been declared as river levels continue to rise, West Mercia Police said.
Many properties in Shrewsbury are also flooded, with roads in Worcester also affected.
The EA has urged homeowners to be prepared for significant flooding until Wednesday.
Images taken around the area show the scale of the water, which follows heavy rain during storms Dudley, Eunice and Franklin last week.
Follow BBC West Midlands on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram. Send your story ideas to: newsonline.westmidlands@bbc.co.uk