Storm Franklin: Homes in Yorkshire evacuated as storm causes floods
Homes have been evacuated and roads and bridges closed as heavy rain caused widespread flooding across Yorkshire.
More than 60 flood warnings are in place across the county as Storm Franklin swept in.
North Yorkshire Fire Service posted a picture of firefighters rescuing several people as flood waters engulfed a caravan site in Knaresborough.
Flooding was expected on the Rivers Calder and Aire in West Yorkshire and the Nidd and Wharfe in North Yorkshire.
There were reports of high water levels along the River Don in South Yorkshire and in the Calder Valley in West Yorkshire volunteers had erected defences.
In Rotherham, the central rail station has been closed over fears the tracks could be submerged by flood water.
Several bridges over the River Aire have been closed amid fears for people's safety after a large pontoon broke free from its moorings, police said.
Elsewhere, homes in south Manchester have also been evacuated, and there are more than 130 flood warning across the north of England and the Midlands.
Thousands of homes across the country are still without power following Storm Eunice on Thursday.
The Environment Agency also warns of potential flooding in parts of the coast during high tides.
A yellow warning of heavy rain on Sunday in West Yorkshire has been issued by the Met Office.
Helen Batt from the Environment Agency said flooding was expected in some areas after heavy rain fell on already saturated ground causing river levels to rise.
She said the agency had opened an incident room and was activating its flood defences.
"Obviously it takes a while for the water to work its way through the catchment, so people should remain vigilant," she said
She added: "Most importantly is to stay out of floodwater.
"Just 30cm of flood water can float a car. There can be strong currents and obstructions under the water."
