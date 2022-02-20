Storm Eunice: More than 40 flood alerts in place across Yorkshire
More than 40 flood warnings are in place across Yorkshire as heavy rain and strong winds lash the county.
Alerts along the rivers Calder and Aire in West Yorkshire and the Nidd and Wharfe in North Yorkshire have also been put in place.
The Environment Agency also warns of potential flooding in parts of Scarborough during high tides.
A yellow warning of heavy rain on Sunday in West Yorkshire has been issued by the Met Office.
In addition to the flood warnings, which means flooding is expected, there are 38 flood alerts, which mean flooding is possible.
The Environment Agency said it was monitoring water levels in rivers closely. It warned people to avoid using low-lying footpaths and not to walk or drive through flood water.
The warnings come in the wake of Storm Eunice which battered most of the UK on Friday with winds of more than 100mph (161km/h).
On Saturday there was heavy snowfall across most of Yorkshire which led to the closure of the A6024 road at Holme Moss near Holmfirth after a number of vehicles became stuck in the snow.
Northern Powergrid said it had restored the electricity supply to 98% of its customers. The company said that 30,000 properties lost power during the storm.
