More than 1,500 homes in Yorkshire and Lincolnshire without power
Work is continuing to restore electricity to homes cut off by Storm Eunice.
Northern Powergrid said more than 30,000 customers were affected by the winds and 1,500 homes were still without power.
It said its teams had worked through the night across Yorkshire and north Lincolnshire.
The company has deployed food vans and welfare support staff to the areas still without power.
Andy Bilclough from Northern Powergrid said: "It's already clear that there's a lot of work to do to get the last 1,500 customers reconnected.
"Other than the inevitable few surprises that always get uncovered at the end of a storm, we have the work planned out for all of our resources. If we can get a full day at it without any safety-related delays, we'll have little or nothing running over into tomorrow."
He added that the high wind speeds predicted for Saturday could see some work being delayed.
Snow is also proving a problem in the aftermath of the storm, which battered the UK with winds of more than 100mph (161km/h).
The Met Office has issued a yellow warning for heavy snow between 11:00 and 15:00 GMT in areas surrounding Hull, Leeds and Sheffield.
The warning states: "A short period of heavy snow may cause some temporary disruption on roads, mainly across higher ground such as the Peak District."
Kirklees Council said it had closed the A6024 road at Holme Moss "due to vehicles stuck in the snow". It asked drivers to use alternative routes.
