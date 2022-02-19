TransPennine Express train services resume after Storm Eunice
- Published
Train services across northern England are restarting following disruption caused by Storm Eunice.
TransPennine Express (TPE) said services on the West Coast Main Line would be limited.
The train operator asked customers to check whether services were running before they arrived at stations.
It also warned of disruption on Sunday due to strike action by the RMT union over pay claims.
TPE said there would be "a significant reduction in services" on Sunday with an amended timetable in operation.
It asked its customers "to consider if their journey is necessary and to avoid travel if possible".
Speed restrictions were put in place on the rail network on Friday and TPE ran a "minimal train plan" as winds of more than 100mph (161km/h) battered the country.
The company said passengers unable to travel on Friday could use their tickets over the weekend or get a refund.
Paul Watson from TPE said: "We'd like to thank our customers for their patience and understanding following the disruption caused by Storm Eunice.
"Our services have now resumed however, as we continue to recover from the effects of the storm on the West Coast Main Line we will be running a very limited service into and out of Scotland, so we advise customers not to travel on this route today."
Follow BBC Yorkshire on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram. Send your story ideas to yorkslincs.news@bbc.co.uk.