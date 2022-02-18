North East and Cumbria: Warning of heavy snow and strong winds
A warning of heavy snow and strong winds of up to 60mph is in place for parts of the North East and Cumbria.
The Met Office said there was a yellow warning for wind until at least 18:00 GMT.
Trees brought down by Storm Dudley have disrupted parts the Tyne and Wear Metro and part of the line in North Tyneside is shut.
Snow has already fallen in parts on the region including Burnopfield and Tow Law in County Durham.
The Environment Agency said the entire coast of Cumbria was on flood alert with the greatest risk being at around midday due to a combination of high waves, a potential storm surge and high spring tides.