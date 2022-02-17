Storm Eunice: Travel disruption forecast across the South East
- Published
Travellers across the South East are being warned of widespread disruption as high winds from Storm Eunice are expected to hit on Friday.
The Met Office has issued an amber warning, which is in force between 05:00 and 21:00 GMT on Friday.
Rail services across Kent, Sussex and Surrey will be operating at reduced speeds, with some lines closed.
Winds are forecast to peak at over 70mph, BBC South East weather presenter Nina Ridge said.
There is a good chance that flying debris could result in a danger to life, and damage to buildings and homes is likely on Friday as Storm Eunice affects the South East, the Met Office has warned.
Southeastern said train services will be disrupted due to strong winds on Friday, with speed restrictions put in place on most routes.
Services will not run to London Cannon Street from the Medway towns, Hastings, Ashford International and Tonbridge on Friday morning and evening.
Southern and Thameslink services will also be disrupted on Friday, the train company said.
There will be no direct trains between Brighton and Southampton, and fewer trains will run between Brighton and Lewes.
Thameslink trains from Brighton, Gatwick Airport and Redhill will not run beyond London Blackfriars.
Analysis
By Nina Ridge, weather presenter, BBC South East
Heavy rain is forecast to clear on Friday morning and then winds will increase quickly.
During the morning we are expecting gusts of 40-50mph, by lunchtime these will have strengthened to 60-70mph.
As the centre of Storm Eunice passes to the north in the afternoon, we will experience the strongest and most damaging winds, potentially in excesses of 70mph.
The Port of Dover said it would be monitoring weather conditions closely, and was "enacting tried and tested contingency plans with the safety of passengers and staff remaining our utmost priority".
Passengers have been advised to check with ferry operators before travelling.
The Royal Botanic Gardens at Wakehurst in West Sussex has announced it will be closed on Friday,
An email to customers said: "This isn't a decision we've taken lightly. We always put the safety of our staff and visitors first, and that is why we've decided to close the gardens. We apologise for any inconvenience this causes.
"The situation will be closely monitored and the gardens will re-open to visitors as soon as it is safe to do so."
A rare red weather warning - the highest level - has been issued for parts of south-west England and south Wales.