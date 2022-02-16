BBC News

Storm Dudley: Tree falls onto car with three men inside and rail lines blocked

Police are warning people to take care as the stormy weather spreads across the region

A tree fell onto a car with three men inside at Birmingham University's campus and another one across a road in Wolverhampton as high winds struck.

The tree fell on to the car in Elm Road in Birmingham earlier. Three men inside the vehicle were shocked but unhurt, BBC reporter Giles Latcham said.

Birches Barn Road in Penn Fields was also closed after a tree fell.

Rail services between Birmingham Snow Hill and Whitlocks End have also been cancelled due to a tree falling.

A mattress which blew onto the line at Lye had to be cleared away after high winds blew it onto the track near the station.

Drivers in Kidderminster are being advised to find alternative routes after reports of a large tree blocking Habberley Lane, in Low Habberley.

Stafford Castle has also been closed until Saturday morning. The castle will reopen then provided the weather improves, officials said.

West Midlands Fire Service has urged people to take extra care after the Met Office issued a yellow weather warning for high winds tonight and into tomorrow.

An amber wind warning is in place for parts of the North East, Cumbria, North Yorkshire and Lancashire due to the arrival of Storm Dudley.

