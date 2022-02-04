Arthur's Seat death: Vigils held for Fawziyah Javed
- Published
Memorials to Fawziyah Javed, who fell to her death from Arthur's Seat, have been held in Edinburgh and Yorkshire.
The charity worker, from Pudsey, West Yorkshire, was pregnant when she was found dead at the Scottish landmark on 2 September last year.
Relatives and friends gathered on her unborn child's due date to remember the 31-year-old.
Her family, who attended a vigil in Leeds, said the "spark has gone out of our lives forever".
They told those gathered in Millennium Square in front of Leeds Civic Hall that Ms Javed's death had "left a massive void in our lives".
Their statement was also read during a short service outside the Scottish Parliament, in view of the hill where she died.
Flowers were laid and candles were lit in her memory and speeches made by women's organisations from across Edinburgh.
Ms Javed's uncle, Adnan Hanif, 29, is studying in the city and laid flowers at the vigil: "It was a big, big tragedy," he said.
"She was very caring and helpful. She considered that she had an honour to help other individuals.
"She was an only child and it is a big tragedy for us. All her family members are missing her a lot."
A statement read out on behalf of Farah Siddiq - from the Amina organisation, which supports Muslim women in Scotland - said: "Fawziyah was well known for her kindness, generosity, big heart and selflessness.
A minute's silence was then held in her memory.
Kashif Anwar, 27, has been charged with Ms Javed's murder.
He made no plea when he appeared at Edinburgh Sheriff Court in September.