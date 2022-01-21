West Mercia Police: Misconduct finding over officer's systems access
A former PC who searched police systems without a legitimate reason committed gross misconduct, a hearing found.
The chair of the West Mercia Police misconduct hearing said Simon Albutt would have been dismissed if he had not already resigned from the force.
It said he would be added to the College of Policing Barred List.
Dep Ch Const Julian Moss said Mr Albutt's actions "breached the standards of behaviour that are essential in serving our communities".
The force has been approached for more details of the former officer's behaviour.
