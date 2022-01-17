Man jailed for nine years for 1990 Cheltenham rape
A man has been jailed for nine years for raping an 18-year-old woman who was walking her dog on a footpath more than 30 years ago.
Paul Shakespeare, 66, from Carlisle, threatened the woman with a sharpened stick with a nail in it before the attack in Cheltenham, in April 1990.
He pleaded guilty to rape in November 2021 at Gloucester Crown Court.
Judge Michael Cullum told Shakespeare the verdict was "a belated reckoning" for his actions.
The case featured on the BBC's Crimewatch programme in 2008, but despite a huge number of calls from the public, no one was ever charged.
Shakespeare was caught after a DNA sample was taken by police after he was arrested for exposing himself to a woman in a park, which matched the profile of the attacker on the national database.
