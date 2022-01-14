Ex-Covid taskforce head Kate Josephs apologises for leaving drinks
A former Covid taskforce chief hosted leaving drinks in the Cabinet Office in December 2020, it has emerged.
Kate Josephs worked for the unit, responsible for drawing up coronavirus restrictions, before she became Chief Executive of Sheffield City Council.
She said she was "truly sorry" for joining the Whitehall event, held while London was under Tier 3 rules.
Ms Josephs said she was co-operating fully with an investigation into gatherings in government buildings.
She served as director general of the taskforce from July 2020 until her departure on 18 December 2020.
At the time of her Cabinet Office departure London was subject to restrictions preventing most indoor mixing between those from different households.
In a statement posted on Twitter Ms Josephs wrote: "On the evening of 17 December, I gathered with colleagues that were at work that day, with drinks, in our office in the Cabinet Office to mark my leaving the Civil Service.
"I am truly sorry that I did this and for the anger that people will feel as a result."
She said she did not attend any events at 10 Downing Street, and would not comment further until an investigation led by senior civil servant Sue Gray had been completed.
Ms Josephs also apologised "unreservedly" to the people of Sheffield, who she said had "suffered greatly during this pandemic".
City council leader Terry Fox said the two had met today and he expressed "deep disappointment" at her actions.
"People will rightly feel angry and let down. I get that completely," he said.
