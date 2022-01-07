A66: Snow closes road amid travel disruption in north of England
- Published
Snow has caused travel disruption in parts of northern England and forced the closure of part of a major trans-Pennine route.
The A66 will be closed for several hours due to compacted snow between the A1(M) at Scotch Corner and the A685 at Brough, Durham Police said.
A spokesman said a snowplough team had been deployed and urged motorists to avoid the area.
Routes at Stainmore on the Durham and Cumbria border are also affected.
#A66 Update - Closures remain in place in both directions. Extra gritters are en route to work alongside Traffic Officers, @DurhamPolice and our recovery agents. We expect the road to remain closures throughout the morning at least pic.twitter.com/9dxiqPMgYL— National Highways: North-East (@HighwaysNEAST) January 7, 2022
The A590 at the High Low Newton bypass in Cumbria is also blocked due to several vehicle collisions.
Pennine routes are also affected on the A689 at Lanehead in Durham.