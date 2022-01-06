Severe weather alert issued to drivers in West Midlands
A severe weather alert has been issued to drivers in the West Midlands.
National Highways advised road users intending to travel through the region to check road conditions before setting out.
A yellow weather warning for snow and ice is in place for parts of Staffordshire and Cheshire.
The Met Office said frequent sleet, hail and snow showers may lead to some disruption during Thursday and into Friday morning.
We have issued a severe weather alert for forecasted heavy snowfall in the North of England and the West Midlands from 10am today 06/01 until 6pm on Friday 07/01 .— National Highways (@NationalHways) January 6, 2022
Stay #WeatherAware by following @metoffice and keeping up to date with the forecast. https://t.co/POnhUXHdCE pic.twitter.com/lm9yIYjk7X
The warning covers areas including Leek, Congleton and Knutsford as well as other parts of the UK.
Longer journey times by road, bus and on rail services are expected, said the Met Office.
