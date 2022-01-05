Wexham and Frimley Park hospitals stop visitors over Covid
- Published
Health bosses have stopped visits at two hospitals amid rising Covid cases.
Frimley Health NHS trust said it had made the decision at both Wexham Park Hospital in Slough and Frimley Park Hospital in Surrey.
The trust said nursing teams will call each patient's next-of-kin regularly, "so that they can keep the rest of their family and friends up to date".
There are some exceptions, including for patients having end-of-life care, children's wards and women in labour.
Maxine McVey, deputy director of nursing, said: "We understand how important visits from loved ones are for our patients, which is why this decision is not one that we have taken lightly.
"But our priority has to be to ensuring the safety of those in our care and those looking after them."
To help keep patients "topped up with essentials", the PALS (Patient Advice and Liaison Service) teams at both sites can take and deliver items to patients, the trust said.
It added Heatherwood Hospital in Ascot would remain closed to visitors "as this is a protected surgical site".
