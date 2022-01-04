West Midlands Ambulance Service appeals for retirees to return
- Published
Former paramedics have been asked to consider returning to work amid growing pressures on the ambulance service due to rising Covid cases.
West Midlands Ambulance Service (WMAS) appealed for recently retired staff to aid operations in "challenging times".
WMAS also said it was in need of control room workers.
The service issued a similar appeal in March 2020 at the start of the pandemic but said it was now dealing with a higher infection rate than ever before.
"We would like those colleagues to consider returning to WMAS so that we can increase the quality and amount of care that we can provide the public in these challenging times," the service's chief executive, Antony Marsh, said.
"I wouldn't ask you to re-join if I didn't think it was the right thing for the public of the West Midlands and our patients."
On Monday, 157,758 new coronavirus cases were confirmed in the UK. Prime Minister Boris Johnson has said pressure on hospitals is expected to be "considerable" over the coming weeks.
NHS Trusts have also warned of staffing pressures, with some workers being asked to give up leave and rest days.
WMAS, which in addition to the West Midlands conurbation serves Shropshire, Staffordshire, Herefordshire, Worcestershire and Warwickshire, says it has been able to recruit hundreds of additional staff but wants "to go further still".
In 2021, the service repeatedly broke records for its busiest days and has been criticised for long waits for ambulances amid handover delays at hospitals.
In October, it raised its risk rating to the highest level for the first time in its history, saying delays were putting patients at "catastrophic risk" of harm.
Follow BBC West Midlands on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram. Send your story ideas to: newsonline.westmidlands@bbc.co.uk