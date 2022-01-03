Flood alerts in parts of West Midlands after heavy rainfall
- Published
Flooding is possible in parts of Herefordshire and Shropshire following recent rainfall.
A number of flood alerts are in place, including for the River Lugg, south of Leominster.
The Environment Agency said river levels remained high and "flooding of roads and farmland is expected to continue for the next couple of days".
Low-lying land and roads near the Welsh border and in Shrawardine, Shropshire, were also expected to be flooded.
A flood alert has also been issued for the Severn Vyrnwy confluence, with river levels remaining high in the area.
Heavy rainfall over the past few days had also led to high water levels at the Tern-Walcot river gauge and an alert about possible flooding in nearby areas.
The agency said low lying areas in Market Drayton, Wem and Rodington were among those which may also be affected.
"River levels will remain high for the next few days. We are closely monitoring the situation," it said.
An earlier alert for the River Blythe in Warwickshire was removed on Monday morning.
