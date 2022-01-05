Covid: Volunteer army needed to ease 'care homes crisis'
- Published
The government needs to set up an emergency "volunteer army" for social care amid fears homes could run out of staff, a care group boss has said.
Mike Padgham, chairman of the Independent Care Group (ICG), said the staffing challenge was "the worst it has been throughout the pandemic".
Shortages fuelled by Omicron meant the situation was now desperate, he added.
The government said it had given record levels of funding and support to boost the workforce during the pandemic.
Mr Padgham, who represents providers in York and North Yorkshire, first made the call for volunteer help in a letter to Health Secretary Sajid Javid in August.
He has now written again urging him to "ease the crisis... as the situation is becoming desperate".
Mr Padgham said he was hearing daily that some care homes and home care providers across England were struggling to operate properly due to shortages.
His letter calls on the government to appeal for retired nurses, doctors and carers to come forward for checks and training so they can help struggling social care services.
Separate to the letter, Mr Padgham said: "Care providers cannot go on as they are, or the amount and the standards of care are going to be under threat and compromised.
"The idea of a volunteer army for care, similar to that being set up to support the NHS, is a serious one and one that must be implemented immediately, before it is too late."
The government announced an extra £60m for local authorities to support the adult social care response to coronavirus in January.
A Department of Health and Social Care spokesperson said: "We appreciate the incredible efforts of adult social care staff throughout the pandemic and have provided record funding and support to boost the workforce during this difficult time."
It said it had also "committed £500m to assist with staff training, qualifications and support as part of the £5.4bn from the Health and Social Care Levy".
