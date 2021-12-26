Boxing Day: Snow hits as others take a North Sea dip
- Published
Parts of the North East and Cumbria woke up to snow as others braved the sea for the Boxing Day dip.
The trans-Pennine A66 was closed between Brough and Scotch Corner, North Yorkshire, due to heavy snowfall but it reopened after ploughs were deployed.
In coastal parts fundraisers took to the water to dust off the Christmas cobwebs after events were cancelled in 2020 due to Covid-19.
Earlier, in Consett, County Durham, 1,600 homes and businesses lost power.
However, Northern Powergrid confirmed the majority have since been restored.
#POWERCUT #CONSETT #TEAMPOWERGRID #DH8 pic.twitter.com/JezTOft9XV— Northern Powergrid (@Northpowergrid) December 26, 2021
#A592 #KirkstonePass #Snow affecting the A592 Kirkstone Pass. Camera image shows some 4x4 vehicles still using the route. #CumbriaRoads— Cumbria Road Watch (@CumbriaRdWatch) December 26, 2021
P: 09:17 hrs.
Source: CCC Weather Camera. @INRIXtraffic_N @BBC_Cumbria @CumbriaCrack @LakesTravel @UKSnowUpdates @UKsnow_updates pic.twitter.com/v6ekxjk5EZ
Elsewhere the traditional Boxing Day dip took place in parts of Teesside, after being cancelled in 2020 due to the Covid-19 pandemic.
While organisers of some events decided to cancel due to the spread of the Omicron variant, some went ahead, including dips in Redcar and Seaton Carew as people raised money for charity.
Simon Masson, from Redcar Rotary, which organised the event, said: "With last year not being able to do a dip, we didn't know how this year would go and just to see everybody is absolutely mind-blowing.
"They love it - they are screaming as they go into the water and they are screaming as they come back out again."
Follow BBC North East & Cumbria on Twitter, Facebook and Instagram. Send your story ideas to northeastandcumbria@bbc.co.uk.