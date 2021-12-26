BBC News

Boxing Day: Snow hits as others take a North Sea dip

Image source, PA/Owen Humphreys
Image caption,
A woman takes her dog for a walk as she pulls a child on a sledge in Tow Law, County Durham

Parts of the North East and Cumbria woke up to snow as others braved the sea for the Boxing Day dip.

The trans-Pennine A66 was closed between Brough and Scotch Corner, North Yorkshire, due to heavy snowfall but it reopened after ploughs were deployed.

In coastal parts fundraisers took to the water to dust off the Christmas cobwebs after events were cancelled in 2020 due to Covid-19.

Earlier, in Consett, County Durham, 1,600 homes and businesses lost power.

However, Northern Powergrid confirmed the majority have since been restored.

Image source, PA/Owen Humphreys
Image caption,
A man clears snow from the drive of his home in Tow Law, County Durham
Image source, PA/Owen Humphreys
Image caption,
Young riders take their bikes through the snow near Castleside, County Durham
Image source, PA/Owen Humphreys
Image caption,
It was a cold start for some as a woman rides a horse through the County Durham countryside
Image source, PA/Owen Humphreys
Image caption,
A winter scene was captured by photographer Owen Humphreys in Slayley, Northumberland
Elsewhere the traditional Boxing Day dip took place in parts of Teesside, after being cancelled in 2020 due to the Covid-19 pandemic.

Image caption,
A cold water dip was nothing for these brave snowmen and women

While organisers of some events decided to cancel due to the spread of the Omicron variant, some went ahead, including dips in Redcar and Seaton Carew as people raised money for charity.

Image caption,
People ran screaming into the water and then back out

Simon Masson, from Redcar Rotary, which organised the event, said: "With last year not being able to do a dip, we didn't know how this year would go and just to see everybody is absolutely mind-blowing.

"They love it - they are screaming as they go into the water and they are screaming as they come back out again."

