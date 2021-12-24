CrossCountry: Strike action affects Christmas Eve train journeys
People are facing an anxious day of travelling as industrial action sees rail routes reduced across the UK.
Passengers were urged to avoid making rail journeys on Christmas Eve and New Year's Eve to avoid disruption from strikes.
Train operator CrossCountry said many services have been cancelled on Friday, with more expected to follow next week.
Trade union RMT said members voted for action as they felt the firm was trying to undermine the role of train guards.
CrossCountry warned passengers many of its routes would be affected on Christmas Eve, with no trains running on the following services:
- Aberdeen and Edinburgh
- Glasgow Central and Edinburgh
- Derby and Nottingham
- Leicester and Stansted Airport (a bus replacement runs between Leicester and Peterborough)
- Cheltenham Spa and Cardiff Central
- Newton Abbot and Paignton
- Plymouth and Penzance
Reduced services are running between Edinburgh and Plymouth, Manchester Piccadilly and Bournemouth, and Birmingham New Street and Leicester.
CrossCountry said services on 31 December are also likely to be affected by the strike action, and advised passengers to check their journeys on National Rail Enquiries before travelling.