North East Ambulance Service boss sorry for meal break anger
- Published
An ambulance boss has apologised for anger caused by a change in crews taking their breaks which it is claimed has led to some staff being abused.
The North East Ambulance Service (NEAS) said it was altering its rules for staff breaks in a bid to improve response times.
Unions reacted angrily to the temporary change, and some crews reported being verbally abused by the public about it.
NEAS chief executive Helen Ray said abuse was "wholly unacceptable".
Currently, staff return to their bases to take their breaks but, among a series of moves to improve response times, from next month they will be taken at hospitals or crews' nearest ambulance stations.
The GMB union said it could mean crews end up eating in ambulances or going to nearby fast food restaurants.
The change, to run from 3 January, comes as the service is at its "highest status of operational alert".
Under the move, staff will each be given an extra £5 payment for each break taken away from their base.
Ms Ray told the BBC: "We are really sorry as an organisation and I am personally sorry for the way [announcing the change] was handled.
"It is absolutely, completely unacceptable that our crews receive any verbal or physical abuse from any members of the public.
"The staff are not lazy, they have worked tirelessly all the way through the pandemic and continue to work tirelessly now."
