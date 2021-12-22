Strange Christmas charity shop donations are shocking fillers
False teeth, a scorpion in formaldehyde and a lamb castrating tool were among the strangest items dropped in a charity's donation boxes this year.
Well-meaning donors left a string of bizarre items at some of Barnardo's 620 UK stores when it appealed for unwanted Christmas gifts.
A pizza slice and a baby's umbilical cord also feature on the list.
Shops in Kent, Suffolk, Yorkshire, Wales and Scotland were among those receiving the peculiar items.
Jaws dropped when staff in Rotherham, South Yorkshire, were given a pot containing nine human molars and a bag of infant clothes containing a baby's dried umbilical cord and belly clip. While volunteers in Catterick, North Yorkshire, were surprised by the discovery of a slice of pizza inside a man's coat.
A set of false teeth was also found inside a handbag donated to the charity's Glasgow store.
The bottled scorpion has since been given to a local university in Scotland after shop workers in St Andrews were given the preserved arachnid.
Bizarre donations
- Baby's dried umbilical cord and belly clip - Rotherham, South Yorkshire
- Bag of moss - Worksop, Nottinghamshire
- "Bottom-wiping tool" - Gravesend, Kent
- False teeth - Glasgow
- Farmer's lamb castrating tool - Kendal, Cumbria
- Human molars - Rotherham, South Yorkshire
- Scorpion preserved in a jar of formaldehyde - St Andrews, Scotland
- Several ends of carrots - Wolverhampton, West Midlands
- Slice of pizza - Catterick, North Yorkshire
- Urine bottle - Lincoln
- Used toilet brush - Conwy, Wales
- Viagra tablets - Rotherham, South Yorkshire
A London store was given a set of four portraits of historical figures in matching frames - depicting Italian fascist dictator Benito Mussolini, Chinese communist leader Mao Zedong, Vlad the Impaler - otherwise known as Dracula - and former prime minister Margaret Thatcher.
Staff in Stoke-on-Trent, Staffordshire, were amused by a message accompanying a pair of men's shorts, which read: "Wear these at your leisure, wear with pride and pleasure, and keep them safe to treasure. Geoff. X."
Is not the first time Barnardo's has been handed unusual cast-offs.
Previous quirky deliveries have included a dead bird in Glasgow and a hamster cage still containing its deceased former occupant in Warrington, Cheshire.
Roy Clark, managing director of Barnardo's Trading Companies, said: "Most of us have received Christmas presents that may be of good quality and cost a fair bit - but are just not suitable for ourselves."
