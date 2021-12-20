North East Ambulance Service meal breaks change sparks anger
The GMB union has reacted angrily to plans to change meal breaks for ambulance workers.
Currently, North East Ambulance Service (NEAS) staff return to their bases for breaks but in a bid to improve response times they will be taken at hospitals or crews' nearest ambulance stations.
NEAS said it would allow the service to respond to up to 37 more calls a day.
But GMB said it could mean crews ended up eating in the ambulance or going to nearby fast food restaurants.
The change, to run from 3 January, comes as the services is at its "highest status of operational alert" since July.
'Deeply unprofessional'
Under the move, staff will each be given an extra £5 payment for each break taken away from their base.
Mickey Hunt, from the GMB, said: "Ambulance crews are waiting hours and hours to hand over patients over to hospitals.
"Telling them to go and eat in McDonald's won't solve that - it's deeply unprofessional and a Covid risk.
"This new policy is being implemented without fully consulting workers and is potentially detrimental ... with regards to health and safety, infection and prevention control, mental health and physical wellbeing.
"We urge the trust to reconsider."
Vicky Court, NEAS deputy chief operating officer, said: "The evidence is overwhelming that making this temporary change will allow us to see more patients quicker and reduce the potential harm that occurs when there are long waits for an ambulance.
"It will only last to the end of March while we continue to experience the enormous pressures upon our service."
