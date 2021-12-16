Men's domestic abuse helpline launched for West Mercia
- Published
A domestic abuse charity has launched a new helpline to aid male victims.
The helpline, run by West Mercia Women's Aid, will offer help and advice to men in Shropshire, Herefordshire and Worcestershire who are, or have been, domestic abuse victims.
It is being funded by the police and crime commissioner (PCC) after the government agreed to provide £28,000.
The charity said men often failed to come forward due to fear of not being believed or embarrassment.
The helpline will offer listening support; the opportunity to take place in group programmes; access to safe accommodation if needed; help in finding legal representation; and permanent accommodation if a person is homeless as a consequence of domestic abuse.
Sue Coleman, chief executive officer at West Mercia Women's Aid, said there were few local services for men.
'Hidden crime'
"We know from our specialist safety work with those at high risk of harm from domestic abuse that men are also placed in impossible situations because of the abuse that they experience at home.
"Domestic abuse is a hidden crime and men often feel that they won't be believed or they may feel too embarrassed to access support.
"We are here to provide that support and make sure the voices of all domestic abuse victims are heard."
PCC John Campion added: "There are too many victims of domestic abuse who do not receive the help they deserve or need, often through fear or because they don't see the point in speaking up.
"This includes male victims of domestic abuse."
