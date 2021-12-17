Sheffield's 'Mrs Christmas' Gloria Stewart delivers hampers to the lonely
- Published
A grandmother nicknamed Mrs Christmas is hoping to bring joy to lonely people after a Christmas dinner for them was cancelled because of Covid.
For more than a decade, Gloria Stewart has been providing a seasonal dinner and gathering for hundreds of people who would otherwise be on their own.
But a surge in Omicron cases meant the get-together in Sheffield had to be cancelled at the last minute.
Instead, she has been delivering hundreds of hampers to keep spirits up.
It is the second year in a row that the Christmas dinner, known as the Home Alone Lunch, has been cancelled due to the pandemic.
Mrs Stewart, 72, said: "We're so disappointed it couldn't go ahead, but the last thing we wanted to do is put these people in a situation where they could be more vulnerable to catching it."
The grandmother of seven has since been working flat out with the help of volunteers to deliver a hamper to each of the 200 people who were due to attend the Christmas lunch.
Because of the last-minute change to plans, she has been unable to gather enough donations so has had to use her own money to pay for them.
Mrs Stewart said: "This isn't the same as actually having company and people around to talk to, but the hamper contains a meal along with some biscuits and chocolates and hopefully it brings bit of joy and happiness."
She set up the annual lunch after being struck by the story of an elderly lady she met in a hospital waiting room.
"She said since the death of her husband that every year she had dreaded Christmas.
"She told me how she went to bed with a flask of coffee and a packet of biscuits and would lock herself away until it was all over.
"I couldn't stop thinking about that poor lady all alone, it broke my heart."
After appealing for donations in December 2007, she hosted her first Christmas lunch and since then it has snowballed.
As well as the get-together she also hands out parcels to the homeless and before the pandemic would take Christmas meals into nursing homes.
"I'm so lucky to have my family around, but that's not the case for everyone.
"Some people have lost partners, or their families have grown up and are off living their own lives.
"Kindness costs nothing. Even just five minutes of your time, asking how someone is, or checking on an elderly neighbour. It can make such a difference."
Follow BBC Yorkshire on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram. Send your story ideas to yorkslincs.news@bbc.co.uk or send video here.