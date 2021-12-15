Star Hobson murder: Savannah Brockhill jailed for 25 years
Published
A woman who murdered her partner's 16-month-old daughter has been jailed for a minimum of 25 years.
Savannah Brockhill caused "catastrophic" injuries to Star Hobson, whose mother Frankie Smith was sentenced to eight years for causing or allowing the toddler's death.
Judge Mrs Justice Lambert said Star's "short life was marked by neglect, cruelty and injury".
Family members spoke of their "devastating loss" prior to sentencing.
Sentencing Brockhill, Mrs Justice Lambert said she had "shown no remorse," for Star's killing, which she had denied.
The judge told Smith she had played "a significant role" in her child's death and said: "This is something you have to live with for the rest of your life".