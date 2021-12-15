Omicron: Record day for Covid vaccinations in Midlands
More than 100,000 Covid booster jabs were given during a "record day" of vaccinations in the Midlands.
The figure was part of 111,473 Covid vaccinations on Tuesday, on the busiest week day since the programme began last December, NHS Midlands said.
It represented a "huge 66% increase" on the previous Tuesday, as the public responded to the accelerated booster campaign to fight the Omicron variant.
Long queues have been seen at walk-in centres across England.
People aged 18 and over are now eligible for boosters.
Alison Tonge, who oversees the vaccination programme for the region, said the NHS wanted to offer all adults top-up jabs by 31 December "due to the increased spread of Omicron across the Midlands".
About 430,000 appointments had already been made in the region this week, with many receiving jabs at GP surgeries.
'Best hope'
"It is fantastic to see such a positive response from the public so far," she said.
"Across the region we are once again pulling out all the stops to vaccinate as many as people as possible and at speed."
Thanking NHS staff and volunteers at sites, she added: "The data is clear - getting boosted is our best hope of protecting people against the new variant so please book your slot online and guarantee your vital jab."
New vaccination sites are opening, including at some fire stations. Other places are extending their hours, with 24-hour services offered at the Artix Theatre, Bromsgrove, and at MW Phillips Chemist, Shady Lane, Birmingham.
In addition to the bookings, some sites are also providing walk-in opportunities, and many people are receiving their jab through their GP surgery adding to the overall number of jabs that will be given this week.