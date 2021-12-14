Insulate Britain activists vow to continue breaking law
An Insulate Britain protestor says she will continue breaking the law to convince the government to fix Britain's "leaky homes".
Anglican priest Reverend Sue Parfitt, 79, told the Royal Courts of Justice that it was of "no consequence" if she was jailed for breaching a High Court injunction by blocking a highway.
Seven members of the climate group appeared and admitted the allegations.
They are set to be sentenced on Wednesday.
The breaches relate to an Insulate Britain protest on the M25, which led to tailbacks of 2.5 miles (4km), when activists blocked the carriageways and glued themselves to the road.
Rev Parfitt, from Bristol, was applauded by members of the public when she addressed the judge about her determination to continue protesting in the event she is not jailed.
She told the court: "It is of no consequence to me what you do with me today.
"If you leave me at liberty, I shall continue to protest in whatever way most dramatically draws attention to the plight we are all in - whether that involves breaking the law or not."
Stephen Pritchard, 62, from Radstock in Somerset, said he "will continue to block roads in peaceful protest regardless of the consequences for me personally".
Steve Gower, 54, from Gloucester, claimed that he protested "on behalf of people present and future not in a position to make their voices heard".
He added: "I will sleep tonight and thereafter with a clear conscience."
The four other defendants are: Ruth Jarman, 58, from Hook; Hampshire; Biff Whipster, 54, from Canterbury, Kent; Paul Sheeky, 46, from Warrington, Cheshire; and Richard Ramsden, 75, from Halifax, West Yorkshire.
Dr Diana Warner, 62, from Bristol; and Bristol academic Dr Ben Buse, 36, are expected to be dealt with alongside the other seven on Wednesday.