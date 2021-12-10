Flood barriers deployed amid rising Severn levels
Flood defences are being put up in some towns along the River Severn amid rising water levels.
The Environment Agency (EA) said "low level" barriers were being deployed at Shrewsbury, Shropshire, and Bewdley, Worcestershire.
Nine flood alerts were in place across the West Midlands on Friday morning.
The EA said local flooding was possible until Saturday along parts of the Severn.
Shropshire Council said Frankwell Car Park in Shrewsbury had been closed for the deployment of the defences.
Once water levels have peaked at Montford Bridge, it says, and depending on updates from the Met Office and EA, it may look to open some spaces to support visitors to the Theatre Severn arts venue.
On Thursday, preparations also began for the deployment of flood barriers in Ironbridge, Shropshire, said Telford & Wrekin Council. The move means The Wharfage has been closed to all traffic.
EA area manager Dave Throup tweeted he was "really surprised how much main rivers are responding to relatively modest rainfall in Wales after a dry November".
