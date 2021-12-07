Storm Barra: Yellow weather warning in place for snow and wind
- Published
Parts of the North East and Cumbria are being warned of heavy snow and strong wind ahead of Storm Barra.
The Met Office has issued yellow weather warnings for later on Tuesday, with blizzards expected in some areas along with disruption.
It comes as about 1,000 homes remain without power following Storm Arwen, which hit 11 days ago.
Storm Barra is not expected to be as severe but gusts could peak at 70mph along the coast off the Irish Sea.
Other areas could see wind speeds between 40 and 50mph.
Some short-term loss of power and other services is possible, the Met Office warned.
Train operator LNER warned passengers speed restrictions would be in place for part of its route through the North East and Scotland, with alterations to a number of services on Tuesday and Wednesday.
The peak of the winds are likely to hit in the evening, although many will wake to sunshine in the morning, BBC Look North weather presenter Jen Bartram said.
Prime Minister Boris Johnson said on Monday he had held talks with the boss of energy distributor Northern Powergrid about why some homes in the north east of England were still without power following Storm Arwen.
He said he had been assured the affected properties would be reconnected by Tuesday "at the latest".
"I also asked for assurances that the energy supply companies were putting in place measures to limit any potential further disruption to households as a result of Storm Barra," he said on Twitter.
The Lake District's fell top assessors, who monitor conditions of the peak tops during the winter, warned that visibility can change "very quickly" when deep snow is combined with low cloud and wind blown snow.
Visibility can change very quickly when deep snow is combined with low cloud and wind blown snow. This is the view looking down Swirral Edge from its exit not long after taking the previous picture and presumably close to where Zac took his pic yesterday. Jon pic.twitter.com/jDbiHbcN9x— Fell Top Assessors (@LakesWeather) December 6, 2021
Follow BBC North East & Cumbria on Twitter, Facebook and Instagram. Send your story ideas to northeastandcumbria@bbc.co.uk.