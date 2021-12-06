Covid-19: Omicron cases confirmed in West Midlands
Three cases of the new Omicron variant of Covid-19 have been identified in the West Midlands.
Sandwell Council said it has found one case and the infected person and their contacts were already self-isolating before it was confirmed.
Warwickshire's director of public health confirmed two county cases of the variant, linked to overseas travel.
The news comes as an expert told the BBC Omicron could become the UK's dominant variant within weeks.
Infectious diseases expert Prof Paul Hunter estimated it was likely that there are already more than than 1,000 cases - four times more than officially confirmed.
Sandwell Council said it had refined its contact tracing service to pick up suspected cases of Omicron early.
It said because the case and contacts had been asked to isolate last week it would have "significantly reduced the risk of onward infection."
Sandwell's director of public health, Lisa McNally said: "We were able to identify this case of omicron infection a few days before it was confirmed, meaning that contacts could isolate and break the chain of infection."
"However, it does seem clear that this new variant spreads very easily and we can expect many more cases in the days and weeks to come. "
Dr Shade Agboola, from Warwickshire, said both of its cases had isolated but advised residents to maintain twice weekly testing to prevent further spread of the virus.
She also encouraged people to take up the offer of their booster vaccination.
The World Health Organisation has said people should not panic about the new Omicron variant of Covid-19 but should be prepared.
