Couple who killed Arthur Labinjo-Hughes jailed

A man has been jailed for 21 years and his partner for a minimum of 29 years over the torture and killing of his six-year-old son, Arthur Labinjo-Hughes.
Emma Tustin, 32, murdered the boy with a fatal head injury at her home in Solihull last year.
She photographed him lying on the floor, sending the image to his father Thomas Hughes, 29.
Hughes was convicted of the boy's manslaughter.
Judge Justice Wall said the case was "one of the most distressing and disturbing" he had ever dealt with.
He said neither defendant had shown any remorse and their behaviour had been "spiteful and sadistic".
One of the most troubling aspects of the case, he added, was that Tustin's own two children "lived a perfectly happy life in that house" just yards from where Arthur was subjected to "unthinkable abuse".
The trial at Coventry Crown Court heard Arthur had been poisoned with salt, subjected to regular beatings, denied food and drink and made to stand for hours alone in the hallway.
