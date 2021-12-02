Storm Arwen: Major incident declared as thousands without power
A major incident has been declared as thousands of people remain without power six days after Storm Arwen wreaked havoc across northern England.
Durham County Council, which issued the alert, said it followed "one of the worst storms in the last decade".
The move means additional support from the council and emergency services will be made available to people hit by a loss of power.
The authority said areas affected include Teesdale and Weardale.
Communities in east Durham and to the north and west of Durham have also been badly hit, it said.
