BBC News

Storm Arwen: Major incident declared as thousands without power

Published
Related Topics
Image source, Durham County Council
Image caption,
Durham County Council says officials are working to provide relief to residents hit by the storm

A major incident has been declared as thousands of people remain without power six days after Storm Arwen wreaked havoc across northern England.

Durham County Council, which issued the alert, said it followed "one of the worst storms in the last decade".

The move means additional support from the council and emergency services will be made available to people hit by a loss of power.

The authority said areas affected include Teesdale and Weardale.

Communities in east Durham and to the north and west of Durham have also been badly hit, it said.

Follow BBC North East & Cumbria on Twitter, Facebook and Instagram. Send your story ideas to northeastandcumbria@bbc.co.uk.

Related Topics

More on this story

Related Internet Links

The BBC is not responsible for the content of external sites.