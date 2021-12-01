Soft drinks for drivers in Christmas drink-drive campaign
Some pubs in Cornwall, Devon and Dorset are offering free soft drinks to designated drivers as part of a police campaign to stop Christmas drink-driving.
More than 110 premises have signed up to the Lift Legends campaign by the Dorset and Devon and Cornwall forces.
The initiative runs from 1 December to 1 January.
Officers also said they would be asking drivers suspected of a moving road traffic offence to take a breath test.
On the purchase of their first soft drink, drivers would be able to receive a voucher to have their second free of charge at participating venues, police said.
Officers said it was "a modern approach to the annual Christmas campaign".
Police said they would be "carrying out intelligence-led fixed site checks, as well as engaging with motorists on the risks of getting behind the wheel after a drink".
The 2020 Christmas campaign saw police in Devon and Cornwall carry out 1,348 breath tests and charge 163 people with a drink drive-related offence.
